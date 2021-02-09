LIST: Northeast Tenn. Walmart, Sam’s Club locations where COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available

(WJHL)- A news release on Walmart’s website said starting February 12, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in select states will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
The release read in part, “More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. “
In our region, the following Walmart and Sam’s Club locations were listed at sites where the vaccine will be administered.
Bristol
- Walmart #620, 220 CENTURY BLVD
Elizabethton
- Walmart #690, 1001 OVER MOUNTAIN DR
Johnson City
- Sam’s Club #8222, 3060 FRANKLIN TERRACE DR
- Walmart #1080, 3111 BROWNS MILL RD
- Walmart #3829, 2915 W MARKET ST
Kingsport
- Walmart #599, 3200 FT HENRY DRIVE
- Walmart #5734, 750 LYNN GARDEN DR
- Walmart #742, 2500 W STONE DR
Rogersville
- Walmart #3234, 4331 HIGHWAY 66 S
For details about how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart CLICK HERE.
For details about how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club CLICK HERE.
It was noted on the list of vaccine locations that people should check with the state health department’s website to see if they are eligible for the vaccine.