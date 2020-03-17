List: Local businesses closing, changing operation amid COVID-19 concerns

(WJHL) – Below is a list of local restaurants and other businesses closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check back for updates.

-Restaurants-

The Main Street Pizza Company (Johnson City/Kingsport ) – Both locations of The Main Street Pizza Company will close to the public indefinitely beginning March 17.

) – Both locations of The Main Street Pizza Company will close to the public indefinitely beginning March 17. County Line Pie (Limestone) – will close indefinitely beginning March 17.

(Limestone) – will close indefinitely beginning March 17. Mid City Grill (Johnson City) – will close indefinitely beginning March 17.

(Johnson City) – will close indefinitely beginning March 17. The Firehouse Restaurant (Johnson City) – suspending dine-in services indefinitely beginning March 17. The Firehouse Restaurant will continue catering and carryout orders until further notice.

(Johnson City) – suspending dine-in services indefinitely beginning March 17. The Firehouse Restaurant will continue catering and carryout orders until further notice. Chick-fil-A (all locations) – suspending dine-in services indefinitely. Drive-thrus still in operation.

(all locations) – suspending dine-in services indefinitely. Drive-thrus still in operation. Yum Sushi Burrito and Poke (Johnson City) – dine-in services suspended indefinitely beginning March 17. Carryout and delivery options still available.

-Businesses-

The Mall at Johnson City – Multiple retailers closed or have altered hours. Guests encouraged to call 282-5312 before visiting.

The Historic Eureka Inn (Jonesborough) – Closed March 18 – April 4.

Hot Topic (all locations) – announced all stores will be closing March 17 – 30.

Food City (all locations) – All Food City store hours are adjusted to 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. until further notice beginning March 17. The first hour of operation from 7 to 8 a.m. is designated for customers 65 and older.

Kroger (all Tri-Cities locations) – adjusted store hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

AMC Theatres (all locations) – All AMC locations will close for at least six to 12 weeks beginning 6:30 p.m. March 17.

Regal Cinemas (all locations) – All Regal Cinema locations will close until further notice beginning March 17.

NGC Cinema (all locations) – All NGC Cinema locations are suspended until further notice beginning March 16.

Marquee Cinemas (all locations) – All Marquee Cinema locations are closed until further notice beginning March 17 at 8 p.m.

Walmart (all locations) – All Walmart locations have shortened hours until further notice. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

For more of our continued COVID-19 coverage, click HERE.