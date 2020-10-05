LIST: High school football games canceled, postponed by COVID

(WJHL) – As high school football season continues, the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered down several games in the region due to potential exposure among players.

Here is a list of upcoming high school football games that have been canceled due to COVID-19:

Oct. 9

Cherokee vs. David Crockett game

David Crockett officials said Sunday that officials at Cherokee High School opted to cancel the game, scheduled for Friday night, after the Hawkins County School System announced that Cherokee HIgh School would switch to virtual learning this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Our game on Friday vs Cherokee has been cancelled. — David Crockett HS Football (@DC_Pioneers) October 4, 2020

Sullivan Central vs. Sullivan East High School game

Our Homecoming game against East has been cancelled due to a COVID case in their football community. We will be rescheduling our homecoming events for October 23 against Union Co. We will celebrate homecoming and Senior night at that time. — Sullivan Central HS (@SCHSoffical) October 5, 2020

Chuckey Doak vs. Grainger High School game

Officials with Chuckey Doak High School announced the game against Grainger High School scheduled for Friday is canceled after a positive COVID-19 case in the football community.

Union County High School vs. Elizabethton High School game

A positive COVID-19 test in the Union County football community canceled Friday’s game against Elizabethton High School, officials announced on Twitter last week.

The cancelation followed Union County’s announcement that last week’s game against Sullivan South was canceled due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Oct. 23

Unicoi County vs. Volunteer game canceled

Officials at Unicoi County High School told News Channel 11 last week that the game against Volunteer High School will be canceled, and in its place is the rescheduled match between Chuckey Doak High School and Unicoi County High School.

Check back with this post for updates to canceled area high school football games.