LIST: Gyms reopening around the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL)- Gyms and fitness centers in Tennessee are able to open their doors May, 1 as part of “phase one” of reopening Tennessee’s economy.

Gyms and fitness centers are encouraged to follow strict guidelines.

MORE: Reopening Tennessee: Gyms allowed to reopen May 1; swimming pools, basketball courts to remain closed

Some gyms owners are taking it a step further by assigning times to their gym members as to when they’ll be able to come into the facility.

“I don’t think that we’ll open up like we had before with doing classes at five and six o’clock. I think it’s just going to be an open gym and assigned times,” said GOEBELieve Fitness owner, Jeff Goebel.

Not all gyms in the area are choosing to reopen, like the Wellness Center and various Planet Fitness locations.

Neither have announced a reopening date as of Friday morning.

Below is a list of gyms opening May 1.

Johnson City

Lifestyle Fitness- All locations

Gray

Kingsport

Greene County

Greene County YMCA– Opening Wednesday, May 6

Workout Anytime Greeneville TN – Opening Monday, May 11

If you would like to place your gym or fitness center on the open list please email news@wjhl.com.