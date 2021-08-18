LIST: COVID-19 testing to expand in Northeast Tennessee

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office announced that surrounding health departments are ramping up on COVID-19 testing throughout the region starting August 18.

This follows as the area has been experiencing a spike of COVID-19 cases, with numbers and rates nearly mirroring those seen in January 2021.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of Northeast Tennessee health departments along with the types of COVID-19 testing and availabilities:

  • Carter County — Great Lakes Workface Development Facility at 386 TN-91, Elizabethton will offer nasal swab PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Carter County — 403 E. G St., Elizabethton will offer self-testing kits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Greene County — 810 W. Church St., Greeneville will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Hancock County — 178 Willow St., Sneedville will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Hawkins County- Church Hill — 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Hawkins County- Rogersville — 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Johnson County — 715 W. Main St., Mountain City will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Unicoi County — 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Washington County — 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic along with additional resources, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss