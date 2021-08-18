LIST: COVID-19 testing to expand in Northeast Tennessee

(WJHL) — The Northeast Regional Health Office announced that surrounding health departments are ramping up on COVID-19 testing throughout the region starting August 18.

This follows as the area has been experiencing a spike of COVID-19 cases, with numbers and rates nearly mirroring those seen in January 2021.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of Northeast Tennessee health departments along with the types of COVID-19 testing and availabilities:

Carter County — Great Lakes Workface Development Facility at 386 TN-91, Elizabethton will offer nasal swab PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Carter County — 403 E. G St., Elizabethton will offer self-testing kits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Greene County — 810 W. Church St., Greeneville will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Hancock County — 178 Willow St., Sneedville will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Hawkins County- Church Hill — 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Hawkins County- Rogersville — 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Johnson County — 715 W. Main St., Mountain City will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Unicoi County — 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Washington County — 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City will offer PCR tests Monday through Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. and self-testing kits on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

