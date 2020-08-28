‘Like a war’: 49 deaths in long-term care account for more than half region’s total

Church Hill, Bristol facilities each have seen 10 deaths

‘The only way I can describe it is like a war.’ chuck Arnold, administrator, the waters at johnson city

(WJHL) – The news Aug. 11 was like a gut punch to Chuck Arnold — about two dozen residents at The Waters of Johnson City had tested positive for COVID-19.

He, his staff, residents and their families have dealt with daily body blows since, as the outbreak at the Waters — one of 21 that have affected Northeast Tennessee long-term care facilities, with 49 deaths as of today — has infected 44 residents and 26 staff. Four residents have died.

“We’re trying to do everything we can,” Arnold said, his voice breaking. “There’s a sense of guilt when you’re responsible for a facility. I don’t know how I could have stopped it or what, but you second-guess yourself.”

Arnold is not alone, and The Waters hasn’t experienced the worst impact. Regionwide, 418 residents have tested positive at 16 facilities. An additional five facilities also have staff cases, with 317 total staff having tested positive.

Those numbers, reported to the state each Friday, jumped by 16 deaths, 95 resident positives and 79 staff positives in the past week.

Three nursing homes have had more than 70 positive resident cases, and two of those have each seen 10 residents die.

“I don’t know if the nursing homes were even remotely prepared for this,” Arnold said. “I don’t think the nation was remotely prepared for this.”

And with the community spread that ticked upward starting in July a certain contributor to the virus penetrating nursing homes, Arnold had a plea for the public.

“I think people need to realize, what they do outside in the community impacts us,” he said. “Wear a mask, social distance — take care of yourself even if you don’t think the virus would affect you much if you got it, so you can take care of other people.”

For Arnold, a 22-year nursing home administration veteran with a background in social work, steering the ship through this pandemic has tested his limits and those of his staff.

Chuck Arnold is the administrator at The Waters of Johnson City, where 44 residents have contracted COVID-19.

“If we want to get a handle on this we have to get the rapid testing,” Arnold said. “CMS (the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) is working on getting rapid testing for all the nursing homes.

“When you’ve got asymptomatic people that come in and you do the weekly test and it takes up to six days to get it back, that just allows for spread.”

Ryan Youngblood is a former colleague of Arnold’s who now teaches health care administration at East Tennessee State University. He said COVID-19 has made what was already a tough industry in which to work even tougher.

“From my experience, people that work at nursing homes are there because they love working in nursing homes,” Youngblood said. “They love the residents that are there, and so the guilt aspect of ‘am I going to bring this in’ is tremendous, I would imagine. This is why people leave industries.”

With asymptomatic spread occurring and rapid testing still not easily accessible, keeping the virus out of long-term care facilities is essentially a matter of luck.

“How do you stop that?” Youngblood said. “Do you tell all your staff members they have to isolate?”

“Your staff has to go home, and they’re in the community,” Arnold added. “They have to go get their groceries and live their life.

“From what I’ve been reading, when the community spread gets high there’s no way it can’t trickle in.”

A choppy voyage at The Waters

The Waters was among the first area facilities to halt visitation in March. In early July, it experienced its first case. A handful of residents ended up positive and under the guidance of Drs. Dawn Nuckolls and Amy Lawrence, the medical director and co-director, The Waters set up a “red zone” isolation area.

The situation seemed manageable, but then August arrived. “Around the third of August is when we started getting (multiple) cases,” Arnold said.

“Even if you’re the person who thinks, ‘this will never affect me, it will never affect my family,’ think about someone else’s grandmother, think about someone else’s mother who’s having to deal with this or may have to deal with this.” ryan youngblood, former nursing home administrator

At the same time as resident COVID cases required increased staffing, greater amounts of personal protective equipment (PPE) and daily communication with Johnson City Medical Center as some residents ended up hospitalized, staff members started testing positive as well.

“That’s what really hurts, because they have to quarantine and that leaves you with a skeleton crew of staff at times,” Arnold said.

The Waters has implemented bonuses for workers who pick up extra shifts. It’s paying time and a half for those who work in the red zone, where they spend hours in full PPE, including face shields, hair coverings and gowns in addition to masks.

“The only way I can describe it is like a war,” Arnold said. “You’ve got staff in here working 16-hour shifts, just doing everything you can for the residents.

“Many of our staff worked long hours and extra shifts to cover for their co-workers while they were out from the virus. Then people would recover and come back and do the same for others. I’m really proud of our staff, they really stepped up.”

The facility has had to send more than 10 residents to the hospital after monitoring by two nurse practitioners assigned to The Waters has indicated the need.

“We’ve got standing orders to transport people if there oxygen levels drop below a certain point or other risk factors reach a certain level,” Arnold said. “Our medical director (Lawrence) and co-medical director (Nuckolls) have been wonderful through this.”

Some of the residents who left the red zone for JCMC have come back. Some never will.

But while mortality and hospitalization rates are much higher for the nursing home demographic, the virus is just about as unpredictable in long-term care facilities as it is elsewhere.

“We’ve had some residents it’s hardly affected,” Arnold said.

His voice weary, the man to whom “the residents mean everything” said he’s hopeful the facility is looking at the tail end of its case cluster.

“We’re about to come through,” Arnold said. “We’ve got a lot of people that’s ready to come back to the other side, come out of the red zone.”

The grim statistics

When it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks and the severity of impact, the region’s long-term care facilities are ground zero.

Two nursing homes — Church Hill Health Care and Christian Care Center of Bristol — had endured 10 resident deaths each through Friday. The data come from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) website and are updated each Friday.

Those facilities, along with Signature Healthcare of Greeneville (which has had eight deaths), each had more than 70 residents who had contracted COVID.

Regular weekly testing of staff began July 1 at the direction of the state. But Arnold said the lag in results and the fact that so many people carry the virus asymptomatically make keeping COVID out very difficult.

Once it’s in, the situation often looks like that at The Waters — “it spread like wildfire,” Arnold said.

The data from TDH include total census, number of residents with positive tests, number of residents who’ve died, number of residents who have recovered, and number of staff with positive tests.

A facility gets on the list if it’s had two or more confirmed cases among residents and/or staff members within two incubation periods (28 days).

Facilities remain on the list until they have gone at least 28 days without a new positive case on site or linked to their clusters.

News Channel 11 has reported on clusters at several of the facilities, and had reported death updates for Christian Care Center, Church Hill and Signature. All, though, have seen additional deaths since our most recent reports on them.

Previously unreported deaths

Three more residents from Christian Care Center of Bristol have died since representatives told News Channel 11 Aug. 18 that seven residents had died.

The facility reported then that 68 had recovered, along with 34 staff recoveries. Friday’s state report shows the facility at 10 resident deaths, 63 resident recoveries and 35 staff positive cases.

Executive Director Jennifer Skaggs confirmed the three additional deaths in a statement Wednesday that also said no residents or staff currently had the virus.

Skaggs said the center’s medical director Dr. Vivian Clark is working closely with local and state public health officials and following strict federal and state guidelines. She urged continued vigilance from the public.

“We recognize with caution that this virus is still lurking in our community and it could visit us again as it is visiting all businesses in the Tri-Cities,” Skaggs said.

Church Hill Health Care has seen five resident deaths since our last report, for a total of 10. Recoveries, though, are up to 65 from just 21 previously.

Signature Healthcare of Greeneville had the most residents who were still actively battling COVID as of Friday’s update. Out of 90 positive tests, 19 more than a week ago, 48 people were active cases, 34 had recovered and eight had died.

Signature, which had three deaths previously reported by News Channel 11, also has the most staff who’ve tested positive at 58 — up 17 in the past week.

Other facilities with previously unreported deaths included two affiliated homes that are next to one another in Elizabethton — Hermitage and Hillview.

Hermitage had three deaths out of 12 resident cases, zero recoveries and 10 staff cases. Hillview had four deaths out of 19 resident cases with 13 resident recoveries and nine staff cases.

Hillview’s administrator did not respond to an email request for comment.

News Channel 11 reported July 29 at the beginning of an outbreak at Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community, when three residents had tested positive.

That number had grown to 17 by Aug. 21, along with 13 staff, and two residents had died while 15 had recovered. It did not change in Friday’s report.

Two other previously unreported deaths have occurred, both in Kingsport.

Two were at Orchard View Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center, where five patients have contracted COVID and zero have recovered as of yet. Thirteen employees there have tested positive.

Additionally, the one resident of Holston Manor in Kingsport that contracted COVID died, while 13 staff there have tested positive.

Recent outbreaks leave residents still at risk

The Aug. 28 state report shows that of 418 residents at 16 facilities who have tested positive, 170 aren’t listed as having yet recovered. However, the TDH site says that residents who are discharged or transported to another facility aren’t included in recovery numbers, so it is possible some of those 170 recovered off site.

That said, a look at Church Hill Health Center and Christian Care Center of Bristol, where most infected residents have either recovered or died, shows a similar mortality rate at each, around 14 percent. Ten of 70 have died at Church Hill and 10 of 73 at Christian Care Center.

Indeed, within the past week, Signature saw four more deaths and four facilities reported deaths for the first time — The Waters’ four, NHC with two, Lakebridge of Johnson City with one and Greystone Healthcare Center of Blountville with one.

Staff outbreaks of more than 10 include Signature’s 58, 35 at Christian Care Center and 30 at Church Hill Health Care. Next highest is The Waters of Johnson City, where 26 staff have tested positive, then Lifecare of Greeneville with 25 and Greystone with 18.

ETSU’s Youngblood said with the industry paying low wages for difficult work, staffing is an issue even in ordinary times. The lure of enhanced unemployment benefits and the specter of the virus has exacerbated those issues.

“They don’t want to catch it, they don’t want to be in an environment where there’s a potential to catch it, or be the one who brings it in,” Youngblood said of workers.

Youngblood echoed Chuck Arnold’s plea to the community.

“Even if you’re the person who thinks, ‘this will never affect me, it will never affect my family,’ think about someone else’s grandmother, think about someone else’s mother who’s having to deal with this or may have to deal with this,” Youngblood said.

“Let’s avoid all the selfishness that’s involved with that and think about, this is a time for our society really to pull together.”