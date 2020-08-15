Lighthouse Baptist distributes 100 food boxes for those in need

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) A Jonesborough church spent their morning giving back to those in need on Saturday, August 15.

Lighthouse Baptist Church gave away 100 boxes, packed full of food for families in the Washington County, Tenn. area who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church started passing out the food boxes Saturday morning, and people were already lined up before the event to grab a box of food.

“Everyone has just been very thankful for it, and thanking us for doing it. Of course we are just glad to do it, we feel like it’s what we need to do as a church in our community is try to help the folks who live around us and let them know that the Lord loves them. That’s what we are trying to spread, is that love,” said Steve Ferguson, the music director for the church.

The congregation came together gathering donations to put together the boxes, which were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lighthouse church members say they want to do the right thing for those who are struggling financially.

“We just want to support our community and help those families that are in need. We have a lot of folks during this time that have a lot of needs and we want to help all those we could, try to give out food to reach as many families as we could,” said Ferguson.

The boxes were full of food, even fresh eggs, milk and bread.

Lighthouse Baptist is hoping to continue to give away food boxes to those in need. The church says they are seeking a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to keep the giving going.