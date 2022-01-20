Less severe COVID variant still taxing hospital system, overwhelming emergency rooms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s Omicron variant is causing a lower percentage of severe illness, but the sheer number of cases is creating other issues that are straining Ballad Health hospitals as severely as any of the pandemic’s previous waves.

Staffing shortages unlike any at previous stages and emergency rooms sometimes having to hold ICU-level patients for 24 hours or more are among the current challenges Ballad is grappling with as the Omicron surge continues climbing toward its peak in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

This internal Ballad Health chart shows low, middle and high projections for inpatient COVID-19 census through the peak and decline of the Omicron variant. It also includes observations about Omicron’s level of severity.

“Our projections are showing that we could hopefully peak by next week sometime … but we could be well over 400 inpatients by this time next week,” Deaton said of Ballad’s total COVID inpatient census. That number hit 358 Thursday, its highest total since mid-September, and isn’t terribly far off the system’s record of 413 in early September during the peak of the Delta variant surge.

At the same time as the community and Ballad itself deal with record-smashing new COVID case rates, hundreds of Ballad employees are affected by minimum five-day isolation period if they test positive — even if their symptoms are minimal or nonexistent.

“It’s a high-risk area,” Deaton said of the hospital environment. “That’s why we have so many of our workers that are out, our team members that are out because they work in high risk areas.

“We have over 700 people out today from our team members testing positive, over 750 actually.”

The plus side — lower percentage of severe cases

“We are seeing fewer on the vent and like I said we are seeing fewer in the ICU,” he said. “The length of stay is coming down a little bit on these, so we see about a two to three day lower length of stay with the Omicron variant than we saw with the Delta variant. So people are coming in, we’re seeing a lot of turnover of patients coming in, getting treated and then going home but there’s still a high number of admissions.”

Ballad’s daily scorecard reflects that, though the gap isn’t huge. On Sept. 13 when Ballad’s total hospitalization number was 388, 112 people were in ICU and 84 on ventilators.

Since early in the Omicron wave the variant has been thought to cause a lower percentage of severe illness. Deaton said that’s holding true with Ballad, where he said about 80% of cases the last couple of weeks are suspected to be Omicron.

The percentage of hospitalized COVID patients needing ventilators is lower during the Omicron surge than it was during the Delta surge so far.

Thursday, with 358 hospitalized, 72 were in ICU — 20% of the total compared to 29% Sept. 13. The 47 on ventilators Thursday represented 13% of the total, compared to 22% on Sept. 13.

That’s also extended to pediatric cases. Those have jumped the past couple of weeks, averaging between seven and 10, but Deaton said they have tended to be less severe than some of the Delta pediatric cases.

“Right now we continue to see it’s a quick turnaround where (pediatric) patients come in, they’re treated and they’re leaving — we have not seen a lot of critically ill patients like we saw with Delta.”

There is a caveat, Deaton said. Unvaccinated people still have a much higher chance of getting severely ill. Wednesday’s comparison showed 67 of the 70 people in ICU with COVID were unvaccinated and 50 of the 51 people on ventilators weren’t vaccinated.

“Although there is discussion that the Omicron is not quite as severe, if you’re not vaccinated it can be and it can be very dangerous, so that’s why we continue to push for vaccinations.”

Sheer numbers the crux of current challenge

The Omicron variant arrived later in the region than it did in urban areas and is continuing to head toward a peak here as it plateaus elsewhere.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new COVID case rate has increased much faster than the state’s recently, rising 47% through Saturday compared to 20% statewide. Southwest Virginia’s case rate rose above Virginia’s Thursday for the first time in a month as the region reported a record for new cases.

Southwest Virginia reported a record number of new COVID cases Thursday and its community spread rate moved higher than Virginia’s statewide rate for the first time in a month. (WJHL Photo)

Deaton said Ballad’s internal numbers are showing the same trend. Its 8,100 new cases last week was a record.

“I think … this week will be the highest number of cases in one week,” he said. “We’ll be well over pushing close to 9,000 cases this week across the region.”

The test positivity rate was 37% through Saturday according to Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) figures, which are now updated just weekly. The state average was 41.2% for the same period.

As those numbers rise, Ballad expects hospitalizations to rise as well — potentially exceeding the record of 413 set Sept. 8.

“When you get that many people testing positive you’re going to start having a fairly high number of admissions out of it,” Deaton said.

“Our projection shows that within a week we should be hitting that peak and so that could be anywhere from 360 to over 450, somewhere in there.”

That patient load will occur as Ballad faces possibly its worst staffing shortage of the pandemic, certainly as it pertains to workers out with COVID themselves.

“It’s very difficult,” Deaton said. “It’s overwhelming to our team members. They’ve experienced this for over two and a half years now and they see that their co-workers, their team members have to go home and isolate and actually deal with COVID themselves and that’s just more stress.”

One result is a tremendous strain on emergency rooms, including extremely long waits for service and patients being treated in the emergency department, including seriously ill COVID patients, while they wait to be admitted.

“Every day I would say right now, especially in our tertiary hospitals, we are holding intensive care patients in the ER and sometimes they have to be cared for there because either we’re full in the ICU upstairs or we have staffing that are out because of being sick.”

Deaton said he realizes how COVID-weary community members are and the frustration they may be experiencing with a hospital system that’s not running as smoothly as they’d like it to. But he asked for people to try and show grace through the next several weeks.

“I think most people are just over COVID, they’re over the Omicron, they don’t want to deal with it anymore. The fact is we’re still living with it inside the walls of the hospital and our team members are living with it every day,” he said. “And so it can impact the way we want to provide care and so being able to get through this, getting vaccinated can help us get back to more normalcy as quickly as possible.”

“But our ERs are very much overwhelmed almost on a daily basis. We’re holding patients for admission on a daily basis.”

Deaton said he’s spoken with administrators nationwide who are experiencing similar challenges.

“Hospitals are dealing with this everywhere,,” he said.

“I would ask people to be patient with our health care workers. They’re working extremely hard doing an amazing job and we need to be supportive of them in the very best way we can.”