LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau Health Districts report vaccine appointments filled

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts have filled all their currently available appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

According to posts from the health districts, both have filled their appointments as of Monday morning.

Both health districts had announced that people ages 65 and older could begin calling their local health departments to schedule vaccinations on Monday.

The LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts each account for 1% of Virginia’s population, meaning they received 1% of the state’s vaccines.