WISE, Va. (WJHL) — State and local health departments in the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months through 5 years beginning on Monday, June 27.

A news release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) stated the shots will include the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines following guidance from the CDC.

Families can choose from which site to vaccinate their children. Locations include the following:

Pediatric offices

Family practice offices

Retail pharmacies for children aged 3 years and older

Local health departments

Those who go to a health department for the vaccine must call and make an appointment.

Area health departments include the following:

Lee County Health Department at 134 Hill St., Jonesville. More info: 276-346-2011

Scott County Health Department at 190 Beech St. #102, Gate City. More info: 276-386-1312

Wise County & City of Norton Health Department at 134 Roberts Ave. SW, Wise. More info: 276-328-8000

Buchanan County Health Department at 1051 Rosebud Road, Grundy. More info: 276-935-4591

Dickenson County Health Department at 334 Brush Creek Road, Clintwood. More info: 276-926-4979

Russell County Health Department at 75 Rogers Ave. #Ll, Lebanon. More info: 276-889-7621

Tazewell County Health Department at 253 Chamber Drive, Tazewell. More info: 276-988-5585

Both the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated. For more information, click here.