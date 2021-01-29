LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau health districts announce online waitlist for COVID-19 vaccines

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO health districts are encouraging those who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to complete an online survey placing them on a waiting list for vaccine appointments.

The online survey for LENOWISCO can be found here while the Cumberland Plateau survey can be found here.

“Everyone who wants to get a vaccine through a LENOWISCO or Cumberland Plateau Health District clinic should complete this online survey for the district they live in,” the health districts announced. “Completing the survey is not scheduling an appointment or a guarantee of an appointment. Health district staff will use the list generated by this survey to contact eligible individuals to schedule an appointment as vaccines become available.”

Those without internet access are encouraged to ask a family member of friend to complete the online survey for them, but may call the local health department for assistance if necessary.

“If you are interested in a vaccine and have the ability to fill out the survey online, please do so,” said Karen Shelton, MD, health director. “This will help keep our phone lines open for those who do not have internet access.”

The health districts say community partners, which are listed on both health district’s webpages, are still scheduling appointments, but vaccine allocation for community partners and local health departments remains limited.

The Cumberland Plateau district covers Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell counties.

The LENOWISCO district covers Lee, Wise, and Scott counties plus the City of Norton.