Lees-McRae College requires proof of full vaccination to return in spring 2022

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) — Lees-McRae College is requiring proof of full vaccination for all commuter and residential students that attend the main campus for the spring 2022 semester.

According to a statement posted on social media, the college says that students will not be allowed to move back into residence halls or attend lectures without proof of full vaccination.

In keeping with previous announcements about institutional policy upon full FDA approval, Lees-McRae will require all main campus students to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before returning to campus for the Spring 2022 semester. https://t.co/kZvOi6ENnO pic.twitter.com/NHa01rfWIy — Lees-McRae College (@LeesMcRae) August 25, 2021

To achieve full vaccination status students must receive their vaccinations and then wait two weeks.

The statement also says that 48% percent of main campus students have already been vaccinated, while they encourage those who have not been to get the vaccination as soon as possible.

Students may submit their proof of vaccination online.