Lee County Public Schools staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One staff member at Elydale Middle School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

In the letter, schools officials said a student will be notified if the student has been in close contact with the person who tested positive. Those who are not contacted do not need to stay home at this time.

School officials said parents should monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.

“If your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, please report this to your school,” the letter said. “This information will be kept confidential.”