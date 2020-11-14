LAST MINUTE: Dobyns Bennett vs McMinn Co. game canceled due to COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a high school football game was about to kick off at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport Friday night, school administrators were notified that due to COVID-19, the game between Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County was canceled.
School officials cited an “unforeseen COVID-19 situation.”
News Channel 11’s David McAvoy was at the stadium to cover the game and saw school officials on the field.
McAvoy reported that both teams were sent back to their respective locker rooms about 30 minutes prior to kickoff.
An hour later and 30 minutes after scheduled kickoff, McAvoy reported that some Dobyns-Bennett staff members left the sidelines and returned to the locker room.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.