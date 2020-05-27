Kroger: Three associates test positive for coronavirus at store in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grocer Kroger says three associates at its Cedar Bluff store on Kingston Pike have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kroger says the associates have been quarantined, and they have not worked at the store in at least a week.

“Upon learning of the cases we communicated with our store team. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC.” Kroger

