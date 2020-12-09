Kroger offering rapid COVID-19 antibody testing

(WJHL) — Amid the approach of COVID-19 vaccines, Kroger announced that its mid-Atlantic stores will offer rapid antibody testing.

The finger-prick tests use blood samples to determine whether a person has at any point contracted the virus and provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

“It is also great for clinicians to better understand the long term effects of the virus and also help with public health strategies, to better fight the disease,” said Leah Boardwine, Kroger’s health and wellness coordinator.

The FDA-approved antibody tests are available in over 100 stores across Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Kroger customers can purchase an antibody test for $25.

