Kroger offering free N95 masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide free non-surgical N95 masks while supplies last.

According to a release, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up masks, and employees are encouraged to take some for themselves and family members.

There are up to three free masks available per person/customer. The release states to look for a branded display or ask an associate for help.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division consists of more than 100 stores in Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointments can be made at a local Kroger pharmacy by CLICKING HERE.