Kroger: 4 associates test positive for COVID-19 at Johnson City store over past month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kroger officials have confirmed four recent cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Kroger on 1805 West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City.

Allison McGee, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, gave a statement to News Channel 11 on Wednesday, August 5.

Over the past month, four associates at our 1805 W. State of Franklin Rd. Kroger store have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of the positive tests, the store has undergone multiple deep cleanings, conducted by a third-party vendor. We are wishing these associates the best as they get well. – Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic

According to McGee, Kroger has “emergency leave guidelines” in place to cover paid time off for employees who have to self-isolate after being counted as a confirmed case by a health care professional.

On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC. – Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic

Kroger had previously confirmed one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the summer at the same location.

