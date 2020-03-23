Breaking News
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: Schools to stay closed through the end of academic year
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

KPD: Defensive driving schools canceled for next two months

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kingsport Police Department KPD_1530219928786.jpg.jpg

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department announced its Defensive Driving Schools have been canceled through the end of May.

According to a release from KPD, classes like DDC4 and Alive at 25 have been canceled with a tentative plan to resume in June.

The release says there will be no penalty for anyone with a pending case in Kingsport City Court that depends on completing one of the classes.

If you are scheduled to attend a class between now and May 31 and have not already been contacted by the court, call the KPD Records Division at 423-229-9427 to reschedule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss