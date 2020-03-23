KPD: Defensive driving schools canceled for next two months

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department announced its Defensive Driving Schools have been canceled through the end of May.

According to a release from KPD, classes like DDC4 and Alive at 25 have been canceled with a tentative plan to resume in June.

The release says there will be no penalty for anyone with a pending case in Kingsport City Court that depends on completing one of the classes.

If you are scheduled to attend a class between now and May 31 and have not already been contacted by the court, call the KPD Records Division at 423-229-9427 to reschedule.