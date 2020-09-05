Kingsport’s Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union confirms COVID-19 exposure

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union branch in Kingsport confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at the specific location on Sept. 3.

The Kingsport branch urges anyone who visited inside the location between August 8 through August 31 to contact the Sullivan County Health Department at 423-279-2777.

Because they are not qualified to provide health guidance, the credit union asks not to contact the branch in regard to this matter but to call the number for the health department above.

It is undergoing deep cleaning and is currently operating as drive-thru only, according to an update on its website.

