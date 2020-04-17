Kingsport YMCA to provide free child care for essential workers

Breaking News
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greater Kingsport YMCA will provide free child care to essential workers beginning next week.

Beginning Monday, April 20, emergency child care will be available at no cost to essential workers in the Greater Kingsport area. That includes those who work in health care, law enforcement/fire/EMS, corrections, military, activated National Guard, human and social services, postal service, transportation, restaurants, or grocery stores.

The YMCA says children will sanitize their hands upon arrival and throughout the day. They will also be monitored for signs of COVID-19. Temperatures of parents and kids will also be checked. The facility will be cleaned with CDC-approved disinfectants.

Emergency child care applications can be found on the YMCA’s website and at the YMCA. Applications can be returned at the time of drop-off.

Parents who need child care should reach out to staywithus@ymcakpt.org.

The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is located at 1840 Meadowview Parkway.

