Kingsport YMCA: Letter notifies parents after asymptomatic child tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Parents were notified in a letter this week that a child at one of Kingsport’s YMCA emergency child care programs tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, YMCA officials said in part, “The child was and remains asymptomatic and has not attended the program since, not the 2 days before his test ( July 8 & 9).”

Kingsport officials said the child was at the Johnson emergency child care location along with seven other children.

Those seven children in the group will not be permitted to return to the Y until at least July 24, according to the memo issued by the Y.

The following is a statement from the YMCA in Kinsport:

“There were 7 children in the group with the effected child for the 2 hour period on July 10th and the parents of those children have all been notified and instructed that their children cannot return to the YMCA Emergency Child Care until July 24th. The child was screened on the morning of the 10th and did not exhibit symptoms, have a fever, and followed hand-washing procedures. The one staff person who was the group leader, who was not showing symptoms at the time of exposure or since, will be tested for COVID-19 and will not return to the YMCA until the results of that test are confirmed. We are continuing to cooperate with the Sullivan County Health Department and following their guidance on next steps.”

