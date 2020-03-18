Kingsport to close library, community centers, Aquatic Center and more amid COVID-19 outbreak

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Kingsport will close the public library, as well as all other community centers starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, all rentals of city facilities are also suspended until at least April 3.

The decision comes following recommendations from the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

The following locations will be closed:

Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: All park buildings—Nature Center, herpetarium, etc.—will be closed, but the park itself will remain open to the public. The Nature Center bathrooms, accessible from outside the building, will remain open.

Kingsport Aquatic Center: Closed until further notice.

Kingsport Carousel: Closing Wednesday at noon (previously released).

Kingsport Farmers Market: The market will delay its opening until Saturday, May 2.

Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts: All programs and classes are suspended.

Kingsport Public Library: The library will close to the public. Due dates on materials currently in possession will be extended, and late fees will not apply. Holds and donations will not be available during the closure. Visit kingsportlibrary.org for access to digital resources at any time, including e-books, audiobooks and other virtual programs.

Kingsport Parks and Recreation: All of Kingsport’s parks and on-site bathrooms will remain open to the public, but all programming including athletics are suspended. Lynn View Community Center and the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex will close. Ballfields, including Brickyard and Domtar Park, will also close.

Kingsport Senior Center: Closing Wednesday at noon

Renaissance Center: Closing Wednesday at noon

If you already have rented a facility between now and April 3, you are urged to contact that facility.