Kingsport to begin reopening of leisure services facilities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport has announced plans for a “rolling reopening” of leisure services facilities beginning March 1.

The city says many facilities have remained open and have continued to provide program and recreation to citizens.

As facilities reopen or expand programming, COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and capacity reductions.

The city released the following information about the reopening of leisure service, but says the plan is subject to change based on the guidance from local health officials:

Kingsport Public Library

kingsportlibrary.org

Open for browse and go and computer use by appointment, Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The library will continue curbside service and virtual programming.

Kingsport Senior Center

seniors.kinsporttn.gov

Main site will reopen on Monday, March 1, and the Lynn View branch site will reopen on Monday, March 15. To ensure limited capacity, on Mondays and Wednesdays, senior members who were born in an even year will be able to use the facilities. Senior members born in an odd year will be able to use the facilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hours will be 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Senior Center main site, and 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Lynn View branch site.

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

baysmountain.com

Herpetarium and lower level of the Nature Center will reopen. The park will resume barge rides again for spring, and will continue to increase its other program offerings with limited capacity.

Kingsport Parks and Recreation

kingsportparksandrecreation.org

Begin to offer facilities for tournament rentals and will reopen outdoor basketball courts. Facility rentals and city programs have continued to operate based on limited capacity.

Kingsport Aquatic Center

swimkingsport.com

Currently open for reservations only for lap swim and has continued offering swim lessons and aerobics based on social distancing guidelines. There are no schedule or program changes at this time.

Kingsport Carousel

arts.kingsporttn.gov

Open as of Saturday, February 13. Rentals are available through the Office of Cultural Arts.