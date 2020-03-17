Kingsport, Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools extend closures through April 3

1  of  3
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with three local school districts announced Tuesday they would be extending their closures through April 3.

School officials in Sullivan County, Kingsport, and Bristol, Tennessee will now be closed through Friday, April 3.

A letter sent home to families in those districts read in part, “Please be aware that assessment of this situation will continue and any changes regarding additional closures or when and how school will resume will be communicated to you as soon as possible.”

