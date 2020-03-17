Kingsport, Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools extend closures through April 3

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with three local school districts announced Tuesday they would be extending their closures through April 3.

School officials in Sullivan County, Kingsport, and Bristol, Tennessee will now be closed through Friday, April 3.

A letter sent home to families in those districts read in part, “Please be aware that assessment of this situation will continue and any changes regarding additional closures or when and how school will resume will be communicated to you as soon as possible.”

COVID-19 Update for March 17: The closure of Bristol Tennessee City Schools and the other two school districts in Sullivan County has been extended through Friday, April 3. Please go to https://t.co/Ky6BUX0niC to read more. — Bristol TN Schools (@BTCS_District) March 17, 2020

