KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials at Kingsport Speedway told News Channel 11 they hope to reopen the Concrete Jungle on May 29.

The Kingsport Speedway has an exciting announcement coming up! We’ll tell you all about it later day! In the mean time, practice is open to the public as long as they adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Go check it out! @WJHL11 #Racing pic.twitter.com/2UwoSASV7e — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) May 16, 2020

General Manager for the track Karen Tunnell said that though the track will remain closed for racing, for the time being, practice sessions are open to the public.

Tunnell urged that the speedway will continue to maintain social distancing practices well after racing has resumed.

Tunnell said practice times will be posted on the Kingsport Speedway Facebook Page.