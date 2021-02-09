Kingsport Senior Center plans to re-open March 1

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Senior Center announced it plans to re-open on March 1, 2021.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the center will open with 50 percent capacity in March and following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

“As always, the safety of our Senior Center staff and members is our top priority,” said Senior Center Manager Shirley Buchanan. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work together to ensure that safety.”

The release says the facility may make changes as it receives recommendations from the Sullivan County Health Department and the CDC.

Further updates can be found online by clicking here.