Kingsport requiring city employees to submit travel forms, speak to supervisors before traveling to Knox County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport has issued new guidelines for employees who were planning to travel to Knox County during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notice sent to city employees, any employee wishing to travel to Knox County must submit a travel form.

The city has decided to no longer include Knox County in the 100-mile radius region that is excluded from requiring the form.

The notice says any employee who wishes to travel to Knox County must also speak with their supervisor about precautions and travel details.

Following the conversation with the supervisor, the city will determine if the employee will be able to return to work when they return.

Kingsport Marketing and Public Relations Administrator Adrienne Batara told News Channel 11 that there is no outright ban on employee travel to the area.

In an email sent to News Channel 11, Batara said “We’re in no way blocking employee travel to Knox County or Knoxville. We’re just taking the necessary precautions to keep our community and employees safe.”