Kingsport Public Library encouraging residents to register for Ecards to access digital resources

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Public Library is reminding people that they can still access tons of digital resources while the physical library is closed.

According to a release from the library, library cardholders can already access digital resources, but anyone without a card can register for an Ecard online.

The library provides ebooks, audiobooks, online magazines and craft tutorials for those with access.

To register for an Ecard, fill out a form on the library’s website by clicking here.

An email will be sent with the card number, but the library asks that you fill out the forms for an Ecard during regular business hours (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.