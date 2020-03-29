Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

Kingsport man celebrates 90th birthday as family practices social distance

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport, Tennessee man celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday as his family gathered around in his yard to maintain proper social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.C. Fugate’s family gathered around in the sunshine this Sunday as his great-grandson, Andrew Trent, played the mandolin as the family sang along.

Born during the Great Depression, Fugate’s family told News Channel 11 that he is a Korean War veteran as well.

Fugate stayed on his porch, keeping a safe distance from his family members.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss