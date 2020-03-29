Kingsport man celebrates 90th birthday as family practices social distance

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport, Tennessee man celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday as his family gathered around in his yard to maintain proper social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.C. Fugate’s family gathered around in the sunshine this Sunday as his great-grandson, Andrew Trent, played the mandolin as the family sang along.

Born during the Great Depression, Fugate’s family told News Channel 11 that he is a Korean War veteran as well.

Fugate stayed on his porch, keeping a safe distance from his family members.

