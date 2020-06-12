Kingsport Mack Riddle 4th of July Parade canceled; 2 fireworks displays planned

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade has been canceled for 2020.

According to officials from the City of Kingsport, the parade will not be held on July 4 this year, but fireworks will still light up the sky.

The fireworks will be launched from two locations this year.

One display will be set up at Dobyns-Bennet High School. The other will be at the normal site of Cement Hill downtown.

Visit Kingsport is overseeing the July 4th plans.

