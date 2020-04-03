Kingsport couple celebrates 70th anniversary separated by window

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport couple didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

John Cornwell visited his wife Billie who lives at the Asbury Place, which is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Separated by a window and connected by Amazon Alexa, the couple still celebrated the special occasion.

The two met on a blind date 71 years ago and married a year later.

“And I was kinda looking for a farm boy,” Billie said. “And when he took me home with him, his mother liked me and my mother liked him. That helped it work out good.”

The couple enjoyed a lunch consisting of steak and vegetables plus a big cupcake to top it off.

