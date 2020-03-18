Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
Kingsport City Schools releases instruction plan while students are out due to COVID-19 pandemic

by: News Channel 11 Staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Kingsport City Schools have released a plan on how they will continue to keep instruction going while students are out for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a document posted on the school’s website it reads in part, “The desire of Kingsport City Schools during the closure associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is to continue to provide opportunities to maintain and reinforce learning for all students. We will use various methods to accomplish this as described below. What we are asking of parents is to use these materials as an opportunity to assist your child/children with further learning. Parents, you will notice that there are adequate activities to allow for a potential extended closure, if necessary. “

There are specific times and dates when parents and students can pick up the materials they need.

You can find the full instruction plan with all of the details HERE.

