Kingsport City Schools: One student-athlete, one staff member test positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools Monday reported two COVID-19 cases among staff and students in the district.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11 that a staff member at Andrew Jackson Elementary tested positive, and the last time they were on campus was Friday.

True added that a student from Dobyns-Bennett High School also tested positive for COVID-19, and was involved in basketball. The student was last on campus Thursday, August 6.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Dobyns-Bennett athletic director, who said they could not comment on the COVID-19 case.

No information regarding quarantine of staff or students was available.

The Kingsport City Schools Supervisor of Nursing and Sullivan County Health Department are doing contact tracing. Additional cleaning protocols have been followed and completed, True added.