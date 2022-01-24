Kingsport City Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to COVID-related staffing issues

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools is the latest local school district to cancel classes because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

The school system announced Monday there will be no school on Thursday, Jan. 27, or Friday, Jan. 28.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in staffing challenges throughout the district.

“As we’ve monitored staffing levels throughout, these issues have progressed to the point where we are unable to provide appropriate instructional environments for our students,” Kingsport City Schools said in a Facebook post.

Last week, Bristol Tennessee City Schools announced that schools would be closed on the next three Mondays due to COVID-19 staffing shortages. Unicoi County Schools remained closed Friday also due to COVID-19 and staffing issues.