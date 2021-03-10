Kingsport City Schools BOE approves one-time payments to all employees for extra COVID-19 duties

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools employees will be granted a one-time bonus for their extra duties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to meeting notes from the KCS Board of Education, the payments were approved by the school board at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. Most full-time employees will receive $1,000 dollars, but all KCS employees will receive a bonus payment of at least $250.

You can view the entire meeting below:

A memorandum from KCS Chief Finance Officer to the board details how the payments will be funded.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in January approving funding for “teachers and other licensed school system personnel for additional pay in FY 2021,” according to the memorandum.

The memorandum notes that KCS would receive $308,500, which would allow 630 licensed personnel to be given a one-time payment of $416 for their extra pandemic duties.

“The KCS administration does not believe that this is an adequate amount and believes

that any additional payment for these additional duties should be paid to all KCS employees,” the memorandum states.

Frye proposed allocating more money from additional Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant funds to increase the bonus amount. Using the ESSER and the state-provided funds amounted to about $1,290,400 to be used in providing the one-time payments.

ESSER funds must be spent on K-12 activities, excluding Pre-K activities, which must be funded locally.

The memorandum recommended giving a bonus to all KCS employees, both full-time and part-time in varying amounts.

Below is a breakdown from KCS on the amount awarded to all personnel:

-A bonus of $1,000 will be paid to all full-time personnel hired before January 1, 2021.



-A bonus of $500 will be paid to all part-time personnel hired before January 1, 2021.



-A bonus of $500 will be paid to all full-time personnel hired from January 1, 2021 until

March 12, 2021.



-A bonus of $250 will be paid to all part-time personnel hired from January 1, 2021 until

March 12, 2021.

The school board approved the payments for employees, which will be awarded on April 16, 2021.

You can read the full memorandum below: