KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools has announced end of the year plans for students, faculty and staff.

The district confirmed Wednesday that the last instructional day for students will be May 15.

Guidance for collecting materials and wrapping up the school year will be announced soon.

Plans are also still in the works for an alternative graduation ceremony. Those details are still being worked out.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.