Kingsport city employee tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A City of Kingsport employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the city confirmed in a statement Thursday afternoon.

City officials say the employee last worked on June 29 and that all employees who were in contact with the affected worker have not been to work since that date. They will return to work after following the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s recommended protocol.

The city also says the buildings and areas where the employee worked have been cleaned and disinfected.

Citing HIPAA guidelines, no other information was provided.

