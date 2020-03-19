Kingsport Chamber of Commerce launches new campaign to support local businesses during virus outbreak

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As fears of COVID-19 grow, one Tri-Cities non-profit is hoping residents will support local businesses.

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce launched a new media campaign: Distance Socially, Support Locally.

The campaign is aimed at helping local small businesses survive during the coronavirus outbreak.

“A lot of businesses, it’s a very challenging time for them obviously. So we need to do all we can to support them. We’ve created a Facebook page, a digital media campaign, a Facebook page, KPT Strong, that’s Kingsport strong, that enables businesses to go on that page and post updates to their products and services, their hours of operation. More importantly, it allows people to use that page, get that information and support those businesses,” said Bob Feagins of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

