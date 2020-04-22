Kingsport Chamber launches virtual tip jar to support service professionals during pandemic

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber has launched a new way for residents to help servers, bartenders, stylists and other service professionals impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Kingsport Chamber’s website, the virtual tip jar is a spreadsheet with a list of waiters, nail technicians and other service professionals along with their Venmo and Paypal information.

The chamber hopes residents will consider this as a way of giving tips to their favorite servers in the city to help them navigate this hard time.

You can see the names in the the virtual tip jar by clicking here.

If you do not see the name of your favorite server or salon worker or other professional, encourage them to email shernandez@kingsportchamber.org.

For more information on the tip jar, click here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.