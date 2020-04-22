Kingsport Chamber launches virtual tip jar to support service professionals during pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber has launched a new way for residents to help servers, bartenders, stylists and other service professionals impacted by the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Kingsport Chamber’s website, the virtual tip jar is a spreadsheet with a list of waiters, nail technicians and other service professionals along with their Venmo and Paypal information.
The chamber hopes residents will consider this as a way of giving tips to their favorite servers in the city to help them navigate this hard time.
You can see the names in the the virtual tip jar by clicking here.
If you do not see the name of your favorite server or salon worker or other professional, encourage them to email shernandez@kingsportchamber.org.
For more information on the tip jar, click here.
Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.