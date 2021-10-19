Kingsport BOE allows school mask mandate to expire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mask mandate in Kingsport City Schools has expired after board of education members voted not to extend it Tuesday night.

There was a motion to extend the mandate until Nov. 16, but it failed to receive a second and was not voted upon.

If the mandate had been extended, board members said an opt-out option would have been required per Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order. Kingsport City Schools had also previously decided that district employees and visitors would have the option to opt-out of wearing a face covering.

Any extension would still require the district to allow a parental opt-out for students, per Governor Lee’s Executive Order 84.



During a presentation at the meeting, KCS Assistant Superintendent Andy True said that around 26% of the student population had opted out of wearing masks. According to True, as many as 38.5% of the students at Dobyns-Bennett High School had opted out.