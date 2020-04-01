Kingsport BMA approves emergency declaration

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders have approved an emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a special called meeting Tuesday evening, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution approving an order by Mayor Pat Shull and City Manager Christopher McCartt that proclaims a “local and civil emergency” within the city limits.

The order also declares that the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s “Safer at Home” order is in effect in the city.

The emergency declaration and order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 1. It will remain in effect for a period of seven days, although it may be extended.

