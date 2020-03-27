Kingsport animal hospital adopts new policies to protect owners during spread of virus

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a number of businesses forced to close their doors or send employees to work remotely from home, there are still a considerable number of businesses continuing operations with their full staff out of their respective offices.

These businesses are considered “essential” during this pandemic and include – but are not limited to – grocery stores, medical practices and pharmacies.

During this time, hospital staffs continue to battle COVID-19 on the front lines, but what about animal hospitals? Since animal hospitals are considered essential, they are still conducting normal operations, but not without some major adjustments.

Essential businesses such as animal hospitals are continuing to operate daily during this pandemic, but not with out some changes. Coming up on @WJHL11 at 6, I’ll tell you what one Kingsport veterinarian is doing to flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/SxyJQUv1rj — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 27, 2020

Companion Animal Hospital in Kingsport said they made their changes almost three weeks ago following the CDC’s announcement of guidelines to follow during this time. The guidelines recommended social distancing at a minimum of six feet apart, along with restrictions on how many people can be in the same place at a time.

As a precaution, Companion Animal Hospital veterinarian and owner Dr. Jody Thomas put measures into place which would make the environment of their office safer for pet owners and her staff.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re overreacting but you’re just trying to do what’s right. So hopefully we can help prevent some spread by doing that,” said Dr. Thomas.

To prevent the spread, they started by limiting traffic into their waiting area. Instead of coming into the building, they are now operating as “curbside care,” meaning when pet owners arrive, they never leave their vehicle.

Pet owners will call the office and discuss the reason for the visit, then a staff member will retrieve the pet from outside and bring them inside for an examination.

Following the full examination and services needed for that visit, the pet will be brought back outside and payment will be made over the phone. Dr. Thomas said this same procedure applies as far as picking up medications.

She said that animals will always need healthcare, and that’s why it’s more important than ever to be there for our pets. However, she also says it is important to practice these safety measures while doing so.

Dr. Thomas said she is thankful dogs cannot contract this strand of the virus; however, she does warn that they can be part of the spread. She said the germs can be on the dogs’ leashes or harnesses, and that’s why they are extra cautious in following the CDC’s handwashing rules during each pet visit.

Dr. Thomas says while walking your pet and loving your pet is great during this time, it is smart to continue social distancing when it comes to other pets and does not recommend going to the dog park during this time.

A number of animal hospitals across the region have also taken on this curbside method of seeing patients, but having started almost three weeks ago, Companion was one of the firsts. So far, Dr. Thomas says her patients are adjusting and seem to be complying with the changes no problem.

“Anytime you make a change, you worry that people might lash out or become angry, but we do have a great relationship with all of our pet owners so I don’t think there’s been a problem,” said Thomas.

Along with restricting outside visitors, staff says they’re doing what they can to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for those fighting the virus on the frontlines in human hospitals.

With a nationwide equipment shortage, Dr. Thomas said they’ve made the switch to reusable gowns and other supplies that can simply be sterilized after use. She hopes this will help save PPE equipment for those who need it the most.

“We are approved to use sterilized things by autoclaving and so we have made changes instead of using disposable things, to use reusable things. We’re still keeping them sterile and safe but trying to keep that PPE available for human healthcare providers,” said Thomas.

While she doesn’t know how long these changes will last, she says they will continue operating like this as long as it is necessary. During this pandemic, Dr. Thomas said her practice has been in close contact with the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.

For more information on COVID-19 and your pets, along with what’s being done at animal hospitals across the nation, check out https://www.avma.org.