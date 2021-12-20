Kids & COVID-19: ‘Ask the Experts’ of Niswonger Children’s Hospital

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With emerging COVID-19 variants and vaccine approval in the works for younger children, Niswonger Children’s Hospital is giving you the chance to “Ask the Experts” in a virtual question & answer session tomorrow evening.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ballad Health doctors and health leaders from across the state will address questions and concerns about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To submit a question, leave a comment on Niswonger’s post on their Facebook page.

The panel of experts include:

  • Buddy Creech BS, MD, MPH -Associate Professor of Pediatrics, and Director, Vanderbilt Health Vaccine Research Program
  • Heather Champney, MD – Pediatric Emergency Medicine
  • Sheri Holmes, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Nana McKinney – Niswonger Children’s Hospital patient parent

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss