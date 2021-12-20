Kids & COVID-19: ‘Ask the Experts’ of Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With emerging COVID-19 variants and vaccine approval in the works for younger children, Niswonger Children’s Hospital is giving you the chance to “Ask the Experts” in a virtual question & answer session tomorrow evening.
From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ballad Health doctors and health leaders from across the state will address questions and concerns about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To submit a question, leave a comment on Niswonger’s post on their Facebook page.
The panel of experts include:
- Buddy Creech BS, MD, MPH -Associate Professor of Pediatrics, and Director, Vanderbilt Health Vaccine Research Program
- Heather Champney, MD – Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- Sheri Holmes, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Nana McKinney – Niswonger Children’s Hospital patient parent