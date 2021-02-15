KATS to offer rides to Kingsport residents heading to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit will be offering rides to Kingsport residents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Tuesday, February 16.

According to a release from KATS, those residents within the city limits can make ride reservations to their appointments by calling 423-224-2613 (option #4).

Fares start at $6 round trip and are dependent on zone location.

Anyone hoping to use KATS to get to their appointment should have the following information prepared:

Name, birthday, phone number

Pickup address (a site check will be performed prior to appointment)

Vaccine appointment address

Requested appointment and return times

If the customer is traveling with another person or utilizing any mobility aids (all KATS vehicles are equipped with lifts providing easy access for passengers using wheelchairs or walkers)

Emergency contact information

Trips will be available depending on scheduling.

“KATS is happy to provide transportation to the community for vaccination purposes,” said Transit Director Chris Campbell. “Ensuring community members can safely reach their COVID-19 vaccination appointments is part of our ongoing effort to protect the health of the community.”

COVID-19 safety protocols will still be enforced while vaccine trips are underway.