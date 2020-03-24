KATS switching from scheduled routes to on-demand service during COVID-19 crisis

Live Now
Local Coronavirus Coverage

Photo: Kingsport Area Transit Service

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit Service announced on Tuesday it will cease all scheduled bus routes at the end of Tuesday.

According to a release from KATS, starting Wednesday, buses will begin on-demand fixed routes that will operate when riders request a bus.

The release says this system “encourages only essential travel and social distancing, allowing only a maximum of 9 riders per bus.”

To use the KATS service, riders must decide which bus stop is most convenient for them and call 423-224-2613 at least an hour before pick-up is needed. Riders must give their name, bus stop location, pick-up time and destination.

Once confirmed, riders will be given an estimated time of arrival for a KATS bus.

For return trips, riders should call the same number and provide the needed information.

According to KATS, bus fare will stay at $1 each way for the general public and $0.50 each way for disabled passengers, seniors and veterans.

For more information, click here.

