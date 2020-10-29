JUST IN: Bristol, Va. Walmart to close until October 31 to ‘thoroughly clean and sanitize the building’

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Walmart confirmed with News Channel 11 that their store in Bristol, Virginia will close at 2 p.m. October 29 and reopen October 31 for deep cleaning.

In an e-mail Walmart officials said in part, “…as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through tomorrow (October 30), providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Saturday, October 31 at 7am.“

You can find the Walmart in Bristol, Virginia at 21531 Market Center.

Walmart issued the following statement:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” -Walmart

