JUST IN: BMS Dragway COVID-19 vaccination gate closed at noon, expecting to run out of vaccine

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has just confirmed with health officials that the gate for the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru at Bristol Motor Speedway has closed at noon.

Officials at the Dragway told News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck that there were too many cars on campus and they were concerned they would run out of the vaccine.

Photo: WJHL

Health officials on site did not want people to continue to wait in line if there was not enough vaccine.

The Sullivan County Regional health Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that they would resume vaccinations on Friday morning “pending vaccine availability.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

