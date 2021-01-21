JUST IN: Ballad Health to ‘cease new vaccinations’ for the public in TN

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news release Thursday evening, officials with Ballad Health announced they plan to “cease new vaccinations for the public in Tennessee.”

According to the release, this comes amid changes in policy related to allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ballad officials stated that the Tennessee Department of Health made a policy decision to “shift distribution away from hospitals, and thus, the supply of vaccines being provided to Ballad Health from the Tennessee Department of Health has been reduced substantially.”

“Decisions regarding the amount of vaccines and where they are distributed are made solely by state departments of health. Future vaccination distribution, including the expansion of the vaccine to other age groups, job roles and risk categories, is dependent on guidance by Tennessee and Virginia departments of health,” according to the release.

Community vaccination centers in Kingsport and Bristol will stop giving the public the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, January 23. In Johnson City, the community vaccination center will “provide its final first dose on Friday, Jan. 22.”

Ballad officials also noted that all three of those centers will still provide second-dose vaccines to everyone who received their first shot.

For those in Virginia the release noted, “The Virginia-based community vaccination centers, located in Abingdon and Norton, will continue operations as normal, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco Health Districts.”