BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Small community library boxes in the Bristol area are now also functioning as free food pantries.

According to a post from the Junior League of Bristol TN-VA, the libraries have been turned into food pantries along with the books.

Notes from the league inside the boxes encourage people to take what they need and to remain safe.

Those who take from the pantry are also asked to leave food items as well.

